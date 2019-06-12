Akroma Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $33,338.00 and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.03120700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

