AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.50” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/agricultural-bk-adr-otcmktsacgby-sets-new-52-week-low-at-10-50.html.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.