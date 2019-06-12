Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post sales of $24.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $113.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $133.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $207.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 9,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,503. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $203,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,430 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,726,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,393,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 160,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

