AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$6.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Ci Capital lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of AGF.B stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.27. 105,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 5,293 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$30,593.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,291.76.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

