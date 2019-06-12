AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) Given $10.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AeroCentury an industry rank of 43 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AeroCentury in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ ACY opened at $7.84 on Friday. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

