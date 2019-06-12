Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $140,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

