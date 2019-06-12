Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

