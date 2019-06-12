Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

