Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,890,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 1,108,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after buying an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,346,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 465,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

