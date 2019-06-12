Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADIL. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bankole A. Johnson bought 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $240,499.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

