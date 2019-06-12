Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,294 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 584,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 141,021 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

