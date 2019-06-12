AceD (ACED) Market Cap Achieves $23,302.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $23,302.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

