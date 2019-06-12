Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 533,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 129,413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 163,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 840,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 95.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Jon S. Saxe purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,810 shares in the company, valued at $19,467. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $60,930. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRRX stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.88. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 125.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

