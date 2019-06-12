Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Ciena by 88.3% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 28,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 30.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 28.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $379,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $78,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,004 shares of company stock worth $4,309,357. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

