Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 238.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

