Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.26.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,493 shares of company stock valued at $74,796,843. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,136.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. 3,332,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

