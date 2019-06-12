$62.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $62.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.33 billion and the lowest is $61.19 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $46.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $252.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.40 billion to $254.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $257.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $244.74 billion to $271.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,254,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,793,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,854 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.33. 290,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.