50,820 Shares in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 170.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 267,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/50820-shares-in-habit-restaurants-inc-nasdaqhabt-purchased-by-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd.html.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.