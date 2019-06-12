50,820 Shares in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 170.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 267,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Habit Restaurants Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
