$507.43 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $507.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $481.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.41. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $217,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,302,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,092,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,365 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

