4,600 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of EV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

