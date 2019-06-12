437,445 Shares in MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 437,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRT remained flat at $$11.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.64. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/437445-shares-in-medequities-realty-trust-inc-nysemrt-purchased-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT).

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.