42,862 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,246. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.