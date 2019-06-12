$27.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $27.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.18 billion. Comcast reported sales of $21.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $111.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.53 billion to $114.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.51 billion to $119.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $542,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

