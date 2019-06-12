2,024 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,679,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.39. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,684. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “2,024 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/2024-shares-in-vanguard-sp-mid-cap-400-etf-nysearcaivoo-purchased-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.