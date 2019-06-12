1World Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,026.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. 1World has a market cap of $564,858.00 and $12,026.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00426935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.02341853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00158056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004134 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.