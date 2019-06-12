1,542 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,496,104 shares of company stock worth $265,786,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,542 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/1542-shares-in-facebook-inc-nasdaqfb-purchased-by-apollon-wealth-management-llc.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.