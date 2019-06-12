$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 3,809,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,203. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

