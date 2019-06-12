$1.01 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.21. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $201,943.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,034 shares of company stock worth $333,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.