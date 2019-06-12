-$0.46 EPS Expected for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.41). Check Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,319. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Check Cap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Cap by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Check Cap by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

