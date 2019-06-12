$0.39 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.49. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

LYV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 119,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,776. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $340,165.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $500,507.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,359,873. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 57,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 76,420 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 729,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,331,000 after buying an additional 122,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

