$0.20 EPS Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $3.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,696.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,949.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 484.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,901,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,676. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

