-$0.13 EPS Expected for TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. WBB Securities upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.29 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.22 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

MRKR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 909,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,479. The firm has a market cap of $286.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

