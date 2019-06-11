Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.63.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $194.51 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $237.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,117,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,401,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.