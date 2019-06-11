Zebi (ZCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, LATOKEN and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $1.94 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00398536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.02386717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00152554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

