Zacks: Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 502.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

