Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $87,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 270,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.24.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $661.80 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
