Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.00 Price Target for SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 188 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director George W. Carter purchased 1,500 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $57,334.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

