Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. 1,120,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,856. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

