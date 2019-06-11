Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NYSE KN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $135,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,617 shares of company stock worth $45,289. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $167,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,718,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Knowles by 201.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $71,319,000.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.