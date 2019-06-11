Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMLP. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 5,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,664. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

