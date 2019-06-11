Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.44. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $839.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.99 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.