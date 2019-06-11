Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 25.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 468,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,058. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

