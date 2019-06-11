Zacks: Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.90). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFFN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.95% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFFN opened at $3.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

