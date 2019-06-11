Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $906,230 over the last three months. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

