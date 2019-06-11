Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). BioTime reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTime will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioTime.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioTime in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BTX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. BioTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

