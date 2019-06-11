Zacks: Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Amira Nature Foods alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE ANFI opened at $0.95 on Friday. Amira Nature Foods has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amira Nature Foods (ANFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amira Nature Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amira Nature Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.