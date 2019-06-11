Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 12,400 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,503,882. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 63,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,216. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.06 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

