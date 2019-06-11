Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.28 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 356,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after purchasing an additional 336,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,611,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. 12,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,654. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 375.45 and a beta of 1.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.77 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $104,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,378.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 66,667 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $5,342,026.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,388,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-has-1-28-million-stake-in-neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nasdaqnbix.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.