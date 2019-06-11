Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

