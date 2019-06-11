Williams Jones & Associates LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,016. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Williams Jones & Associates LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/williams-jones-associates-llc-purchases-1404-shares-of-first-republic-bank-nysefrc.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.